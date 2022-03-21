Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

HCC stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

