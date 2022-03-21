Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of WRTBY remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

