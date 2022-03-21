Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 5486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

