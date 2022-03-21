Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $148.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

