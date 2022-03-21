Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Stock Price Down 13%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Douglas Burger acquired 198,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$69,598.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,355,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,033,225.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 214,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,693.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

