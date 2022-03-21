Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 132,478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

