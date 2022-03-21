Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 15,182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.