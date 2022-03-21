Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 801,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.