Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 360,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 446,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,029,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $22.60 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

