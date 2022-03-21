Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

CCI opened at $174.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

