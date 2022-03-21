Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

