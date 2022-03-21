Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,513 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,921 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

