Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

