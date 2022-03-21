Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

URI stock opened at $346.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

