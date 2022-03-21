Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

