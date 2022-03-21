Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 43,974 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,974 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares during the period.

ICLN opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

