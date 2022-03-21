Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 6.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. 1,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after buying an additional 406,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,164,000 after buying an additional 243,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 665,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.