Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 6.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 1,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). Research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 447,243 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after buying an additional 406,174 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.