Webcoin (WEB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Webcoin (WEB) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,618.19 and approximately $645.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Webcoin has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

