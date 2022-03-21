Wedbush Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.51 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Shares of WSM opened at $164.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $172.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.