Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $650.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $615.00 to $355.00.

3/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $630.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $680.00 to $325.00.

2/28/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $776.00.

2/25/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $770.00 to $555.00.

2/18/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $840.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $824.00 to $776.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $672.00 to $630.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $294.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

