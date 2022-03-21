Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuit (INTU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

3/21/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $492.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

2/28/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $640.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $790.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $720.00 to $645.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $696.00 to $588.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $840.00 to $715.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $750.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $790.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $715.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $730.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $750.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

