Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET):

3/16/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,099 ($66.31) to GBX 3,391 ($44.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,800 ($101.43) to GBX 4,980 ($64.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,119 ($66.57) to GBX 5,099 ($66.31). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,130 ($92.72) to GBX 4,840 ($62.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,285 ($81.73) to GBX 5,119 ($66.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 7,130 ($92.72) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price target on the stock.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,761.50 ($35.91) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,183.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,521.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,097 ($105.29).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

