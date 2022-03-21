Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/21/2022 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $345.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $297.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx was given a new $294.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $320.00.
- 3/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – FedEx was given a new $333.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 3/8/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – FedEx was given a new $297.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/16/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/24/2022 – FedEx was given a new $343.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 91,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
