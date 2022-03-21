Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2022 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $345.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $297.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – FedEx was given a new $294.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/18/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $320.00.

3/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – FedEx was given a new $333.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/8/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – FedEx was given a new $297.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/24/2022 – FedEx was given a new $343.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 91,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

