Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently:

3/17/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $115.00.

3/8/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $193.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $82.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $112.00.

2/23/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $72.00.

2/11/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.96 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $199.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

