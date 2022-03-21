Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS: WDOFF) recently:

3/14/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

3/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

