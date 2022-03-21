Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domo (DOMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) recently:

3/10/2022 – Domo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/2/2022 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $106.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Domo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $85.00.

2/2/2022 – Domo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Domo by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Domo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

