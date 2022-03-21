Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EverCommerce (EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00.

EVCM opened at 12.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41.

Get EverCommerce Inc alerts:

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.