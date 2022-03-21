Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EverCommerce (EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – EverCommerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00.
EVCM opened at 12.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
