Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Martinrea International (MRE)

Martinrea International (TSE: MRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Martinrea International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

3/4/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

3/4/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$9.20 on Monday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.58.

Get Martinrea International Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.