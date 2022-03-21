Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) recently:
- 3/10/2022 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $61.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.
- 3/4/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 3/3/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $61.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/17/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “
- 1/25/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.66 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
