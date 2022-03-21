Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) recently:

3/10/2022 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $61.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/4/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/3/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $61.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.66 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

