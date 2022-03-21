Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $300.00.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $233.00.

2/28/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00.

2/28/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $285.00.

2/24/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $210.00.

2/18/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00.

2/1/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/28/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRM opened at $218.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.80 and its 200 day moving average is $252.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Get salesforcecom inc alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.