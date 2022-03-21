Well Done LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

