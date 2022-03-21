Wells Fargo & Company Trims Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price to $238.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.53. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

