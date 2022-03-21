Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.85. Welltower posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

NYSE WELL opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

