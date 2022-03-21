Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

WELL stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

