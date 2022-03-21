Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $96.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $93.21 and last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 12411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.17.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Get Welltower alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.