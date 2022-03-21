Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

