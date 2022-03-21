WeTrust (TRST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

WeTrust (TRST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $448,903.15 and $43.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

