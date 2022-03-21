Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 479.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $28,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $141,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $41,423,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

WPM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 2,129,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,358. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

