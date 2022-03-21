WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.24. 202,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,926. The company has a market capitalization of $353.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.