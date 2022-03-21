Wilder World Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $102.37 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00036747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00108676 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

