William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Trading Up 0.2%

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 8,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.
About William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on William Hill (WIMHY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.