William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Trading Up 0.2%

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 8,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

Get William Hill alerts:

About William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.