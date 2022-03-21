Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
