Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 3,010 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $32.56. 24,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

