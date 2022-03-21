Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 3,010 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $32.56. 24,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
