Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,451 shares.The stock last traded at $236.00 and had previously closed at $232.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.53.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

