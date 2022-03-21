Wing Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.90 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.89 or 0.00021647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,767 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

