Wing Finance (WING) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.89 or 0.00021647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.04 or 1.00080674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,767 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.