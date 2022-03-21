Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING opened at $121.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.64. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

