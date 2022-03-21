Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.78 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.