WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.66. 17,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 103,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

